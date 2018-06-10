SOCIETY

WATCH: 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The 61st Annual National Puerto Rican Day Parade was held in New York City on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

The parade traveled from 44th Street to 79th Street on 5th Avenue as thousands lined the street to join the festivities.


"This year's Parade has particularly profound meaning as we continue to celebrate the best of who we are as a community while also providing a platform to continue to discuss the ongoing recovery, rebuilding, and renewal efforts in Puerto Rico," said Louis Maldonado, NPRDP Board Chair, ahead fo the parade.

This 2018 National Puerto Rican Day Parade was led by the award-winning actor, Esaí Morales, who will serve as Grand Marshal. Born in Brooklyn, Morales' screen credits include roles in films like "La Bamba" and "My Family/Mi Familia", as well as television series like "Chicago PD," "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" and "Ozark." Over his 35-year career, Morales has sought to challenge the stereotypical portrayal of Latinos in television and film, and he now serves on the national board for SAG-AFTRA.

You can learn more about the 2018 parade by visiting nprdpinc.org.

