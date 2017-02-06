  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SOCIETY

Watch '50PlusPrime' - only on ABC7 this February 11th

NEW YORK --
There's a new show coming to ABC7, and it's to commemorate an essential generation.

50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75 percent of the country's wealth. 50PlusPrime is hosted by award-winning TV news reporter Tony Fama.

Coming up on January 29th: Former CVS Caremark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ryan, a 63-year-old baby boomer donates $15-million to research a cure for Alzheimer's disease. We visit with Ryan and his wife Cathy in their Providence, Rhode Island home.

Watch it on Saturday, February 11th at 1:30 p.m.

