SOCIETY

Watch '50PlusPrime' - only on ABC7 this Jan 29th

NEW YORK --
There's a new show coming to ABC7, and it's to commemorate an essential generation.

50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75% of the country's wealth.

Coming up on January 29th: Former CVS Caremark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ryan, a 63-year-old baby boomer donates $15-million to research a cure for Alzheimer's disease. We visit with Ryan and his wife Cathy in their Providence, Rhode Island home.

Watch it on Saturday, January 29th, 2016 at 4:30am - only on ABC7.

