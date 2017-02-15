SOCIETY

Watch '50PlusPrime' - only on ABC7 this February 19th at 1:30 p.m.

NEW YORK --
There's a new show on ABC7, commemorating an essential generation.

50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75 percent of the country's wealth. 50PlusPrime is hosted by award-winning TV news reporter Tony Fama.

Coming up on February 19th: She's nicknamed the Renegade Lunch Lady for leading US schools to change their lunch menus - swapping out highly processed, high sugar foods, with fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Tony visits Chef Ann Cooper in Boulder, Colrado, who has a single focus - and that's the health of our kids.

Watch it on Sunday, February 19th at 1:30 p.m.
