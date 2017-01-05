There's a new show coming to ABC7, and it's to commemorate an essential generation.is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75% of the country's wealth.Victor Cutino is a baby boomer who grew up in New York City. To pursue his passion, he founded a ranch for abused horses in a quiet spot on Florida's southeast coast.