NEW YORK --
There's a new show coming to ABC7, and it's to commemorate an essential generation.

50PlusPrime is an upbeat, feel-good program telling the stories of baby boomers making a difference in their communities, and reporting on the lifestyle interests specific to the demographic controlling 75% of the country's wealth.

Victor Cutino is a baby boomer who grew up in New York City. To pursue his passion, he founded a ranch for abused horses in a quiet spot on Florida's southeast coast.


Watch it on Saturday, January 7th, 2016 at 4:30am - only on ABC7.
