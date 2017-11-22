PUERTO RICO

WATCH: Con Edison workers helping Puerto Rico send Thanksgiving greetings

(Photo/Con Edison)

By Eyewitness News
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Electric utility workers from the New York City area have sent back Thanksgiving greetings from Puerto Rico, where they're working to help restore power on the island following Hurricane Maria.

The employees work for Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities, and are set to be there until December. Others will take their place in the next wave.

Eighteen of the workers sent back their holiday wishes to friends and family.

Check out the full video here:


Here's a list of the workers' names (in order):
* George Gutierrez
* Tim Barnhill
* Jeremy McVey
* Vanley Palmer

* Delvin Ellis
* Paul Barth
* Dominick Santiago
* Chris Lieberman
* Rodney Davis
* Kerry Smith
* Michael Russel
* Orville Cocking

* Rich Roesler
* Antonio Leo
* Leunam Daly
* Rich Gonzalez
* Jeffrey Cervera
* Jim Gulezian

Happy Thanksgiving to these workers and their families!
