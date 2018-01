There was a touching reunion Thursday between an EMT graduate and the former EMT who saved his life when he was born prematurely.Joseph Bittetto, now 22, along with his two parents were surprised during his FDNY graduation.Bittetto says he felt like he was 'dreaming' as he met Howard Blanck. Blanck says he never expected to meet one of the babies he delivered, and is happy to see Bittetto will be working for the city.