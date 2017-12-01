SOCIETY

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry in May at Windsor Castle

American Meghan Markle will marry Britain's Prince Harry in May at Windsor Castle, it was announced.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO


The ceremony will take place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire County, outside of London. Details of the reception have not yet been announced.

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, according to its website. It is one of the Queen's official residences, and it is where she goes during most of her private weekends.

The royal family plans to pay for the bulk of the wedding, according to ABC News.

The Queen will attend, but it is not yet known whether Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be a part of the wedding.

Markle's new royal title will be up to the Queen, but it's been speculated she will be the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal-to-be will be going through the process to become a citizen of the United Kingdom. Until then she will remain a U.S. citizen.

The couple will make their first engagement together in Nottingham this week. The pair will visit Terrence Higgins Trust, an HIV charity, on Friday, which is World AIDS Day.

They will also go to Nottingham Academy. Markle said she can't wait to meet the young people Prince Harry has spoken about.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementswedding
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's first joint engagement
Woman with cancer chases dream of competing in Miss USA
College student 'owes' $200,000 after tweet goes viral
Here and Now
More Society
Top Stories
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
1 person shot at pool hall in New Jersey
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Man accused of stealing MTA worker's uniform in robbery
'BoycottSanFrancisco' hashtag trends after Kate Steinle verdict
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Nanny accused of abusing baby in NJ
Show More
Exclusive: Rikers inmate warns 311 before attacking officer
Infant drowns in bucket at California gym, witnesses say
Victim dies in girlfriend's arms as suspect records stabbing
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Monroe Township
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video