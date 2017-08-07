WATCH: Officer drives off with gas nozzle still in tank

A San Antonio police officer who drove off with the nozzle of a gasoline pump sticking out of his car went viral after a member of the public spotted the car on the highway and shared a video of the incident to Facebook.Pablo Carmona posted the video on last Thursday, and it has since been viewed more than 590,000 times.Carmona reportedly put in a call to the San Antonio Police Department, prompting them to release a statement that there was danger of oil spilling when the pump was ripped off, and that the officer would not be penalized since it was an accident.