NEW YORK --Did you know there are still more than 100,000 uninsured children in New York State? Fidelis Care is raising awareness on their behalf - sharing vital information about the quality, affordable coverage options for kids under 19.
As a statewide health plan with over 1.6 million members, Fidelis Care is focused on helping to ensure all children have a healthy start in life.
Our abc7NY web chat provided vital information about the Every Child Covered campaign, with answers aimed at getting every child get the coverage they need:
Part 2
Part 3
Moderating our discussion: Jeff Smith is Meteorologist for Channel 7's popular weekend edition of Eyewitness News at 6:00 and 11:00. Jeff joined the Eyewitness News Team in 2007, after serving as a meteorologist at WTEN-TV in Albany, NY. Before that he was Chief Meteorologist at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, WV.
Taking part in our discussion are:
Lori Vavrinec:
Lori is responsible for the sales and marketing initiatives for lower New York. Her team of 140 staff members is responsible for growing Fidelis Care's membership across all product lines from - from birth through the Medicare years, one member at a time. Lori has been with Fidelis Care for four years, and has a passion for helping people that need it most in a caring and compassionate way.
George Rodriguez:
George is Director of Marketing at Fidelis Care where he's been for the past 13 years. He started as a Marketing Representative and has been promoted three times leading to his current role. As Director of Marketing, George is charged with leading a team of 150 results-oriented professionals through the fulfillment of the Fidelis Care mission. From an early age, George has always been captivated by the symbiotic relationships between leadership and a mission of service; and how the two yield results which not only exemplify the mission of service provide the framework for positive changes at the community level.