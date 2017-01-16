SOCIETY

Pretty, intimate and poignant: The best wedding photos of the year

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Devin Robinson of Anchor & Veil Photography)</span></div>
To start 2017 off right, Junebug Weddings revealed its annual Best of the Best Wedding Photo Collection, taking a look at some of the most powerful and beautiful wedding photos of 2016.

The wedding planning site looked at more than 9,000 photos from 50 different countries to choose the very best.

The site has run the contest for 8 years. The contest was judged by the Junebug Wedddings team along with five wedding photographers, Mike and Shari Vallely of Shari + Mike, Benj Haisch, and Ben and Erin Chrisman of Chrisman Studios.

"What makes me so proud of this year's collection is that you can feel the emotions of a wedding day through these 50 images," said Carrie Schwab, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of Junebug Weddings. "It's a powerfully emotive experience."


Photos used with permission from Junebug Weddings.
Related Topics:
societyromancemarriageweddingsphotosfamily
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Nature at its best:' Giant gator spotted at nature center
MLK Day honors civil rights icon with national day of service
Wrecker used to pull 1,500-pound cow from pool
What are the odds? Mom, dad, son all share a birthday
More Society
Top Stories
Tentative deal reached between MTA, Transport Workers Union
Wife of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen arrested
Teen survives crash by holding onto tree overnight; Friend dies
Nightclub shooting at Mexican resort near Cancun leaves 5 dead
Homeowner stops burglary from 7,000 miles away
Former pro wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73
School bus rear-ends another bus in East Brunswick
Show More
Trumping Trump? Gov. Cuomo courts 'middle-class anger'
Search on for attackers after woman stabbed inside Queens home
Woman run over by mini school bus while crossing Brooklyn street
Trump lashes out at critics; Some Dems vow to skip inauguration
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos