SOCIETY

The Eyewitness News team Gives Thanks

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Eyewitness News Team reveals what they are thankful for. (WABC)

What are you thankful for? At Eyewitness News, we are grateful that you invite us into your home, whether it's on air or online. THANK YOU for letting us tell your stories and THANK YOU for letting us serve YOU.

***Please click on on video above to see what our Eyewitness News team members are thankful for.***

What are you thankful for? Join the conversation with the following hashtag: #ImThankful2016
Related Topics:
societythanksgivingfeel goodNew YorkNew York City
