SIMPLY NEW YORK

Simply NY: Where ships go to die

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Simply New York: Where ships go to die

20 miles from Manhattan sites one of the most visually stunning graveyards, where ships go to die

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
Only a few miles from New York City sits one of the most visual of graveyards, where ships go to die.

The Arthur Kill Ship Graveyard near Staten Island is home to dozens of rusting and abandoned ships.

They were intended to be scrapped for parts, but instead it has become of kind of ship museum, with artifacts going back to WWII.

It's one of the largest dumping grounds of unwanted ships along the East Coast, and it's just 20 miles from Manhattan.

The gravesite dates back to the 1930s when the Witt's Marine Equipment Company, a salvage operation, used the space to collect hundreds of warships, including the first ship manned by an all-black crew in World War II and a warship that took park in the D-Day invasion.

A New York Fire Department Fireboat dating back to 1903 is also there.

It's not really possible to get close to the ships, but a couple of years ago, Jersey Drone captured some amazing footage:



----------
* Have an idea for Simply New York?
* More local news
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societysimply new yorkNew York CityStaten Island
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SIMPLY NEW YORK
Simply New York: Carole King
Where to spot a celebrity in New York City
Simply NY: Secrets of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre
How much do you know about Broadway?
More simply new york
SOCIETY
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day today?
Woman claims she saw Bigfoot, sues state to prove it
Will 'Fearless Girl' statue get permanent NYC home?
Woman stood up in search for missed connection on subway
More Society
Top Stories
Rabbi, 2 others accused of trafficking, prostituting teen
Man slashed in face in Times Square
Family that took in Florida shooting suspect speaks out
Bots post fake assault claims to deter 'Black Panther' viewings
Suspect stalked, attempted to rape woman in Bensonhurst
Police: Woman tries to steal camera, hurls feces in escape
Officials: 3rd child in NJ dies after coming down with flu
'Black Panther' blows away box office with $192M weekend
Show More
Search on for person who left dead baby in trash can
Fergie national anthem performance widely panned
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
Body found inside abandoned home in Brighton Beach
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos