Which city is covered in yellow, where people look up, but walk down?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
New York City's physical infrastructure is staggering. The tall and short of it? The Big Apple has other cities beat when it comes to towering skyscrapers and getting around town with ease.

Not only does NYC have the tallest skyscraper in the US, One World Trade Center. It also has the most skyscrapers in the country, coming in only second to Hong Kong for the most in the world.

The Empire State Building even has its own zip code.

The Big Apple also has the most subway stations in the world with 472.

According to New York City's Transit Authority, around 5.7 million people ride the subway each weekday. It's made up of more than 665 miles of track which, laid end-to end, would reach Chicago.

For those who prefer above ground transportation, there's no shortage of taxis in the city either.

NYC has more of those than any other US city as well. Nearly 13,600 of them according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

New York City also has the most Starbucks of any US city, but there's no shortage of Instagramworthy alternatives.

Want your buzz with a breathtaking view? Head up to the Observatory of One World Trade Center for the highest point in the city to consume a cup.
Not elevated enough for you?

Get scientific at the ultra modern Extraction Lab.

There you can get a whopping $18 cup of joe brewed through their siphon-like Steampunk machine.

