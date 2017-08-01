SOCIETY

These stunning moments won National Geographic travel photographs of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

A stunning image of a Mexican volcano being hit by a bolt of lightning has won the top prize in National Geographic's Travel Photographer of the Year competition. (Sergio Tapiro Velasco)

A photograph of an erupting volcano hit by a bolt of lightning earned the top prize for the National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year.

Sergio Tapiro Velasco from Mexico took his grand prize-winning photo, titled "The Power of Nature," outside Colima, Mexico.

In addition to the grand-prize winner, top photos were selected in three categories - Nature, Cities and People - from more than 15,000 entries from participants in more than 30 countries.

Norbert Fritz of Hungary took top honors in the Cities category for his photo titled "Levels of Reading," while "Worship" by F. Dilek Uyar of Turkey won the People category.

Velasco's photo was also chosen as the winner in the Nature category. The photographer will receive a 10-day trip for two to the Galapagos Archipelago, as well as a $2500 prize.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyphotographytraveltourismnature
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Wounded cop visits children who sent get-well cards
Boy asks for rainbow pictures after loss of parents
Dancing cop directs traffic with style
Are characters in Times Square going out of bounds again?
More Society
Top Stories
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Show More
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
More News
Top Video
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
Gunman sought after 2 struck by stray bullets, including 5-year-old girl
More Video