Lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million!The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot also keeps climbing for Saturday night's drawing.It stands at $356 million after no one had the winning numbers Wednesday night.