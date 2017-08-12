LOTTERY

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $398M sold in Illinois, Powerball drawing Saturday night

ABC's Victor Oquendo reports on the next big Mega Millions drawing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million!

The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.

It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot also keeps climbing for Saturday night's drawing.

It stands at $356 million after no one had the winning numbers Wednesday night.
You can watch the next live Powerball drawing Saturday night on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.
