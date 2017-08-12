LOTTERY

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $398M sold in Illinois, Powerball drawing Saturday night

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.

The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket.

The ticket was bought at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million with an estimated cash value of $256 million.

The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.

It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history. The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.

Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot also keeps climbing for Saturday night's drawing.

It stands at $356 million after no one had the winning numbers Wednesday night.
You can watch the next live Powerball drawing Saturday night on Channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societymega millionspowerballlotteryNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LOTTERY
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
Powerball numbers drawn for $323M; ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to soar
Meet New York's newest millionaires, lucky lotto winners
More lottery
SOCIETY
Judge rules 'alt-right' rally should go forward in Virginia
NJ boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Have you seen these missing children?
More Society
Top Stories
Police looking for 'person of interest' in murders of 3 women
Alleged NJ gang member, one of 10 Most Wanted, captured
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
President returning to Trump Tower for first time since inauguration
Suspect arrested in attempted rape in Walgreens bathroom
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital amid sea of blue
Judge rules 'alt-right' rally should go forward in Virginia
Teen killed during football drill gives gift of life with organ donation
Show More
North Korea lashes back at US following Trump's latest warnings
NJ boy made fire chief before he loses eyesight
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Lincoln Tunnel drill takes place overnight
Exclusive: New violations at Bronx high-rise
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos