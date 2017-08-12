Lottery officials say a winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Illinois.The Illinois Lottery says a suburban Chicago barbecue restaurant sold the winning ticket.The ticket was bought at Nick's Barbecue in Palos Heights.The Mega Millions drawing for Friday night was for a whopping $393 million with an estimated cash value of $256 million.The winning numbers were 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and Mega Ball 6.It was the fifth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history. The jackpot started April 28 and rolled over 30 times.Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot also keeps climbing for Saturday night's drawing.It stands at $356 million after no one had the winning numbers Wednesday night.