Pennsylvania woman celebrates 105th birthday, credits kissing

Delaware County woman celebrates 105th birthday. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 7, 2017. (WPVI)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania --
A Delaware County woman celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.

Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia was at Granite Farms Estates, where Sarah Nader marked her 105th birthday at a party.

Nader served during World War II as a member of the Women's Army Corps.

We asked for her secret to a long life, and she got a very candid answer.

She said, "Oh, the kissing. Jack - A lot of kissing?"

Nader also advises staying close to friends and family, and enjoying laughs together. That also helps to keep her young.
