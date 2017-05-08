A Delaware County woman celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.Sister station WPVI in Philadelphia was at Granite Farms Estates, where Sarah Nader marked her 105th birthday at a party.Nader served during World War II as a member of the Women's Army Corps.We asked for her secret to a long life, and she got a very candid answer.She said, "Oh, the kissing. Jack - A lot of kissing?"Nader also advises staying close to friends and family, and enjoying laughs together. That also helps to keep her young.