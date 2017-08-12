SOCIETY

Woman goes into labor hours before wedding ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

The nurses at Memorial Hermann Memorial City helped coordinate a ceremony with flowers and a cake so the couple could be married before little Kadence was born.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Brides and grooms know that not everything goes as planned on their wedding day, but there are certain things you don't expect to happen.

For one Texas couple that meant going into labor just hours before the ceremony.

Last Friday, Cynthia and D'angelo Doughty welcomed baby Kadence into the world several weeks early.

Instead of going to meet the justice of the peace, the couple rushed to the hospital.

The nurses at Memorial Hermann Memorial City helped coordinate a ceremony with the hospital chaplain including flowers and a cake, so the couple could be married before little Kadence was born.

Everyone is now home, happy and healthy.

