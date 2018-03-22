  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
SOCIETY

NYCHA family in the Bronx struggles with bathroom in shambles

By
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman is demanding answers from the New York City Housing Authority after she says crews came in and ripped apart her moldy bathroom.

They demolished it, but never finished the job, leaving her without a working bathroom.

It comes on the same day the fight over how to fix NYCHA heated up between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"I have a toilet but no sink, no tub. I kind of feel like I'm crippled," said Jahaira Santiago.

For her it's one step-up from an outhouse. The bathroom in her three-bedroom Bronx apartment is crawling with mold and draped in plastic.

She and her three children are unable to take showers and haven't been able to use the sink since Housing Authority contractors shoved it under her kitchen table and left. That was in November.

"Where do your kids brush their teeth?", we asked.

"Well it used to be in the bathtub but now they have no other choice but to use the kitchen sink," said Santiago.

The kitchen sink is the only sink that works, in an apartment where NYCHA apparently starts projects but never finishes them. The tile was ripped from the shower last week. And it's been wrapped in plastic ever since.

Cuomo has promised half a billion dollars to fund repairs in NYCHA buildings so long as an outside company makes them. He and the mayor are blaming one another for the deteriorating conditions.

Jahaira says she calls NYCHA every day and she is routinely told to "relax."

"Just to relax, that I'm being overdramatic, I'm being difficult," she says.

And when she called 311 out of desperation, the operator suggested she call Channel 7.

"I honestly died, that was like the best part of my morning," she said. "Call Eyewitness News, you see it on the sign, on the commercials, it might work".

Late Thursday night came the response from NYCHA: "This is unacceptable."

Workers, I am told, will be there first thing in the morning. So that's one down, untold numbers of apartments to go.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyNYCHAhousingMott HavenBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
John Oliver's 'better' Marlon Bundo children's book tops Amazon
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
Dad sues Boy Scouts after disabled son's merit badges revoked
More Society
Top Stories
1 hurt, 2 buildings evacuated in Lower Manhattan manhole explosions
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Hotel video shows Las Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega
Show More
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos