WORLD SERIES

Man clad in nothing but US flag trunks interrupts World Series Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Just as the Astros were building momentum after the 7th inning of Game 5, a streaker decided to take the celebration on field.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Way to break the tension.

Just as the Astros built a three-run lead at the end of the 7th inning of Sunday night's Game 5, a streaker took the field inside Minute Maid Park in Houston.

In multiple videos that captured a short pursuit, the bare chested man runs and tries to evade security.

The man was then tackled to the ground. Dodgers infielders are also seen watching the chase.

Video captured by another fan Matt Seymour shows the fan being escorted off the field.

The fan's interruption happened after Carlos Correa's home run that put the Houston Astros up, 11-8.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in a thrilling 10-inning game.

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyworld seriesMLBHouston AstrosLos Angeles Dodgers
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Who has the best beard of the World Series?
Astros and Dodgers getting new bats for World Series
More world series
SOCIETY
El Dia de Los Muertos - 'Day of the Dead' what is it?
Stranger buys costumes for group kicked out of Halloween store
Locked inside beer cooler, man starts drinking
See the famous pet cemetery where celebrity pets are buried
More Society
Top Stories
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
Young NJ jump rope champion struck and killed by car
Police searching for driver who struck NYPD recruit
Large water main break floods streets in Newark
Show More
'Stranger Things' actor Charlie Heaton denied US entry over drugs
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Former Trump campaign advisor pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents.
2 NYPD detectives indicted on charges of raping teen in police van
Nearly $1 million worth of marijuana recovered from Brooklyn home
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of past sexual advance
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
More Video