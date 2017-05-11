SOCIETY

World's oldest WWII veteran turns 111 on May 11

Richard Overton, the oldest recorded living US veteran, surveys the backyard of his home in Austin, Texas. (Jack Plunkett / AP Images for Philips Lifeline)

Richard Overton is the world's oldest living World War II veteran. On Thursday, May 11, he accomplished another incredible milestone: turning 111 years old.

Overton, a resident of Austin, Texas, will be having quite the fun birthday. The city is "giving Hamilton Avenue, the street Overton's live on for the past 45 years, the honorary name of Richard Overton Avenue, effective on his birthday," according to KVUE. Birthday celebrations for Overton will also take place at the University of Texas club and at his home in Austin.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Overton "was born in Bastrop County in 1906, served in the Pacific Theater with the Army's all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion from 1942 to 1945."
