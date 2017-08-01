EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2265289" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer visited Monday a group of children who sent her hand-drawn, get-well cards after she was shot in the line of duty.

A Chicago police officer visited Monday a group of children who sent her hand-drawn, get-well cards after she was shot in the line of duty.Victoria Mendoza, who was shot 10 days ago, was aided by crutches and a walker when she stopped by the Wilson Community Center in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood."I just don't have my uniform on today because I can't really wear it right now," Mendoza told the group of young day campers.Mendoza was shot in the leg while responding to an armed robbery at a cellphone store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The two-year CPD veteran is assigned to the 9th district, where the children visited last week and learned about her injuries."What I wrote that her heart is made out of titanium and she is strong enough to handle one bullet," said camper Jesus Vega.Officer Mendoza answered the children's questions and tried to explain what happened in a way they would understand."We were going to a job of bad guys doing bad things at a store," Mendoza said. "When we got there they decided that they wanted to get away and they decided to pull out guns and they wanted to hurt us and I got shot in the leg, but it's ok."Speaking to reporters afterwards, Officer Mendoza said she's on the mend and fully intends to get back on the street as she's cleared by doctors to do so."My priest comes to my house and we were talking and he asked 'Are you considering a job change now?' I said 'Absolutely not,'" Mendoza said.Per CPD protocol, Mendoza must spend 30 days on administrative duties. For now however, she is unable to return to work as her recovery continues.Monday night, Alderman Ray Lopez (15th Ward) explained to concerned Chicagoans that there is a plan to try and curb escalating violence.