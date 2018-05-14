HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) --A black graduate student at Yale University who had police called on her by a white graduate student after she had fallen asleep in a common area of their campus residence is speaking out, telling "Good Morning America" she initially posted the video of the encounter because she feared for her safety.
It was the latest in a string of string of incidents involving apparent racial profiling, and it prompted a dean to call for efforts to make the Ivy League university a more inclusive place.
"I posted the video just for my safety," Lolade Siyonbola said. "I have always said to myself since Sandra Bland was killed, I said to myself if I ever have an encounter with police, I'll film myself."
Siyonbola shared video she shot of police interrogating her after a classmate, identified only as Sarah, called authorities because Siyonbola fell asleep in their dormitory's common area.
"I just went with God and said, 'Whatever's meant to be will be,' but it's just mind-boggling that you know somebody could behave like this," she said.
The video showed police questioning the 34-year-old graduate student in African studies for nearly 20 minutes, demanding that she proved her enrollment even though she had already unlocked her dorm room in front of them. They left after confirming she was a Yale student who lived in the building, saying the encounter was prolonged because her name was not spelled correctly in a database of student information.
"It had already been like a stressful week, you know, ahead of this," Siyonbola told "GMA." "I had barely been sleeping, so to sort of be on the couch and for the lights to come on, I was like, 'Who is interrupting my nap?'...To see that it was Sarah, of all people, because she had called the police on my friend before. I was just like, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"
Both Siyonbola and friend Reneson Jean-Louis said their situations were examples of racial bias within the university's police system.
"Someone who uses the police in the way that Sarah uses it should be held accountable," Siyonbola said. "Whether that's expulsion [or] some other form of disciplinary action, there needs to be some punitive measures for people who act out of racially motivated bias...If there are punitive measures, I think someone like Sarah will think twice about calling the police."
She said she hopes her experience will remind Yale of the work it needs to do surrounding diversity and inclusivity, which she says could be achieved in part by simply recruiting more black students faculty.
"There is a very small number of black faculty at Yale," Siyonbola said. "And I think that that would go a long way to improving the inclusivity of the climate at Yale."
Yale president Peter Salovey reiterated the university's commitment "to continuing the work of inclusion" while addressing the situation last Thursday.
"Racism is an unqualified evil in our society," he said. "Universities are not utopias, and people of color experience racism on our campus as they do elsewhere in our country. This fact angers and disappoints me. "We must neither condone nor excuse racism, prejudice, or discrimination at Yale."
(ABC News contributed to this report)
