New Yorkers speak to 'Yanny or Laurel' debate

Eyewitness News hit the streets of New York to get more perspective on the 'Yanny or Laurel' debate.

By Heather Harkins and John Sprei
NEW YORK (WABC) --
If you haven't heard about the "Yanny or Laurel" debate, you might be living under a rock.

It all started after YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking, "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel." -- and the Internet went nuts.


To settle this debate (or to give our newsroom some piece of mind), abc7NY took to the streets of New York to ask what locals heard.

Like the Internet, passersby seemed conflicted, confused and couldn't come up with a unifying answer.

So what do you hear? Yanny or Laurel?

