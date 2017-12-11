SOCIETY

Young runner helps struggling woman to marathon finish line

Sandra Bookman has more on how a young runner helped a struggling runner win the women's division of the Dallas Marathon.

DALLAS, Texas (WABC) --
There was a dramatic finish at the Dallas Marathon on Sunday after the winner of the women's division collapsed just steps before the finish line.

Chandler Self, a psychiatrist in New York City was leading by several minutes when she ran out of steam. She was struggling, and suddenly her legs gave out.

A high school student running alongside her in a relay helped Self back up all the way to the finish line.

Marathon staff immediately helped Self into a wheelchair after her win, but she was upbeat.

"My running buddies are going to make so much fun of me," Self joked.

Self ran the marathon with an unofficial time of 2 hours and 53 minutes.
