YouTube prankster fills NYC potholes with plants

A professional prankster decided to take filling potholes into his own hands - but New York City officials are not laughing.YouTube star Coby Persin filled potholes with flowers, plants and even trees. He says he decided to do it after he hit a pothole in the city and popped his tire.Persin says - would you rather hit a big pothole, or drive around a plant?The New York City Department of Transportation sees things a bit differently by saying, 'aside from putting himself in harm's way, Persin's tree planting is putting other people on the road in danger.'