Zoos across the country participate in #CuteAnimalTweetOff

Zoos and aquariums across the country are participating in a #CuteAnimalTweetOff where they share photos on Twitter of cute animals.
It all started with The Smithsonian National Zoo. They shared an adorable photo on Twitter of a seal pup born over the weekend.
Virginia radio show host Sarah Hill replied to the National Zoo's photo and threw it over to the Virginia Aquarium to share a photo of one of their animals.
Your move @VAAquarium ;-) https://t.co/lhBwalpprO— Sarah Hill (@SarahJanetHill) January 25, 2017
Challenge accepted. The Virginia Aquarium shared a photo of an otter and osprey.
"We see National Zoo's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo," the tweet read.
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
And that's when the tweet off began.
The National Zoo came back with a photo of a baby orangutan.
.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted," the zoo tweeted.
The Virginia Aquarium responded, "Don't worry, We're still here" with a photo of a tiny turtle.
@NationalZoo Don't worry, we're still here. pic.twitter.com/0Qm9dcvMD9— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
From there, #CuteAnimalTweetOff went viral, and Twitter was filled with super cute pictures of animals.
.@VAAquarium Yawn. pic.twitter.com/szDSpmWnud— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
The Bronx Zoo jumped in, challenging zoos and aquariums in California, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Florida. So how about our own zoo? The Houston Zoo couldn't resist.
"The #cuteanimaltweetoff needs to be a regular mid-weekly occurrence!"
The #cuteanimaltweetoff needs to be a regular mid-weekly occurrence! pic.twitter.com/HlTjrENkSI— Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) January 26, 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @ZooATL @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami #cuteanimaltweetoff? Bam: an oldie but a goodie. pic.twitter.com/6kjrTXG9dl— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) January 25, 2017
@SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami We're always down for a #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/hmkYOLBjrx— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 25, 2017
@ZooATL @VAAquarium @BronxZoo @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @PhoenixZoo @zoomiami *mic drop* #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/go8i7gWAAF— Philadelphia Zoo (@phillyzoo) January 25, 2017
#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, 2017
We see you, @TNAquarium. Meet Megatron the rescue seal. #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/3HjLY70RzT— National Aquarium (@NatlAquarium) January 25, 2017
@NatlAquarium @TNAquarium @SarahJanetHill @MontereyAq What's cuter than a sea lion boop? #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/w8tLtiN3sc— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 25, 2017
We agree with the Houston Zoo. Can we please see more cute animals on social media every week? It definitely put a smile on our faces.