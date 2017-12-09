UNION TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Some New Jersey transit service on the Raritan Valley Line remained suspended Saturday after a freight train derailment in Union Township.
The massive CSX freight train derailed Friday afternoon, toppling tankers and train cars.
As crews work on cleanup and repairs.. service on the Raritan Valley Line between Newark and Cranford has been suspended.
There is also no service between Raritan and High Bridge.
Bus service between Newark Penn Station and the Cranford Station will be provided through the weekend.
Some members of the Federal Railroad Association and Conrail remained on the scene Friday night, assisting with the cleanup and repair efforts.
It's not clear at this point just how fast this train was going or what exactly caused the massive derailment, but the damage left behind stretches for more than a mile.
It was a jolting and unnerving collision that sparked a chain reaction of 911 calls just before 2 p.
A conductor and engineer were the only two aboard when the incident occurred and both walked away unharmed.
The freight train had been heading to Selkirk, New York.
