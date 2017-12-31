BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Building inspectors began letting some people back inside the site of one of the deadliest fires in New York City history Sunday.
It may be be days before inspectors say it's safe for everyone to gather what's left inside the wreckage, following Thursday night's fire that killed a dozen people in a five-story apartment building in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
The building superintendent says while the interior steel stairs are safe many rooms aren't, and it may take several more days until anyone who wants to come back in can.
Shevon Stewart lost her sister and three nieces in the fire.
"What can we do, I'm tired of crying, I've got no more tears left praying for other people and praying hard for family," she said.
Shevon patiently waited to get back inside and salvage what's left of her home, grateful for the overwhelming donations the community has offered.
So much clothing was donated, a local church ran out of space to hold it.
RELATED: What we know about the Bronx fire victims
RELATED: Residents speak out about losing everything in fatal Bronx fire