Some service suspended after LIRR train strikes car

BREAKING: Rail service suspended in both directions on the Main Line of the #LIRR after train strikes a car at the Willis Avenue crossing in Mineola. Driver escaped; no injuries, train carried no passengers. Extensive track damage. pic.twitter.com/tQbsMa4ii8 — N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) March 24, 2018

Service is suspended on the Main Line of the Long Island Rail Road after a train struck a car in Mineola.The train struck the car as it was crossing Willis Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.The driver escaped before impact.There were no passengers on the train. No crewmembers were injured.The incident remains under investigation. CLICK HERE for the latest updates.----------