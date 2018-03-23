Some service suspended after LIRR train strikes car

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --Service is suspended on the Main Line of the Long Island Rail Road after a train struck a car in Mineola.
BREAKING: Rail service suspended in both directions on the Main Line of the #LIRR after train strikes a car at the Willis Avenue crossing in Mineola. Driver escaped; no injuries, train carried no passengers. Extensive track damage. pic.twitter.com/tQbsMa4ii8— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) March 24, 2018
The train struck the car as it was crossing Willis Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The driver escaped before impact.
There were no passengers on the train. No crewmembers were injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
CLICK HERE for the latest updates.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts