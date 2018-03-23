Some service suspended after LIRR train strikes car

Eyewitness News
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Service is suspended on the Main Line of the Long Island Rail Road after a train struck a car in Mineola.



The train struck the car as it was crossing Willis Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday.

The driver escaped before impact.

There were no passengers on the train. No crewmembers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.
