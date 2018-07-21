Sources: Woman found dead, wrapped in bed sheet, stuffed inside closet in Brooklyn

Joe Torres has more on the death investigation in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens.

Eyewitness News
PROSPECT-LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There is a police investigation surrounding a mysterious death in Brooklyn.

Police sources say a woman was found dead, wrapped in a bed sheet and stuffed inside her bedroom closet in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Officers made the dreadful discovery early Saturday morning following a 911 call to check on Kyimar Thein, 58, at her apartment.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

So far, no arrests have been made.

