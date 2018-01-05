PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) --A 13-year-old girl is dead and three people are in critical condition after they were overcome with carbon monoxide inside their Perth Amboy apartment building Thursday afternoon.
Investigators are focusing on a space heater a family was using to stay warm during Thursday's winter storm.
Carbon monoxide levels were so high in the building, 27 police officers who came to the building on Fayette Street to help out also had to be treated for exposure to carbon monoxide.
Police knew immediately there was some toxin in the building and started getting tenants out of their apartments. Some doors had to be kicked in, but because of the weather and the fact that school was canceled Thursday, most people who live in the building were home.
All of those who became ill were from the same family, police sources said.
"They didn't drag them out," one eyewitness said. "But they did tell them that it was dangerous and they couldn't stay here another minute."
Thirteen-year-old Josh Coria heard screaming in the hall and thought it was an argument.
"I thought they were fighting," he said standing in the cold outside the building. "When we saw it was the police, my brothers and i picked up our jackets and we just left."
Police were hoping to allow residents back home Friday, but that may not happen. There was considerable damage to the building when they were trying to get people out.
Police said there are carbon monoxide detectors in the building, but it was not clear if they were all operating at the time of the incident. They stressed that if they had, the 13-year-old girl who died might well be alive today.
"For a $50 detector, a life could have been saved," one officer said.