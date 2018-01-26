Spill sends oil gushing into Hudson River; cause unclear

Sade Baderinwa has more on a soill that sent oil gushing into the Hudson River.

Eyewitness News
WEEHAWKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
It is still unclear what caused the spill that sent oil gushing into the Hudson River.

The fuel leaked from a truck Friday morning just south of the New York Waterway ferry terminal in Weehawken.

50 gallons of diesel spilled out of the truck into a storm drain, and about a third of that made its way into the Hudson River.

Boats and containment booms are working to soak up the diesel oil.

