Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, officials say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Officials hold update on Texas church shooting
Watch Now
LIVE VIDEO
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Watch Now
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, officials say
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Officials hold update on Texas church shooting
Watch Now
LIVE VIDEO
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Watch Now
SPORTS
2017 TCS New York City Marathon: Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 3:45pm until 4:30pm
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2570539" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Find your finish on abc7NY: Finishers from 3:45pm-4:30pm
Sunday, November 05, 2017 05:01PM
This clip contains all finishers in the 2017 TCS NYC Marathon who crossed the line between 3:45 pm and 4:30 pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
Find Your Finish
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SPORTS
Find Your Finish! Watch runners cross the line in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon!
2017 TCS New York City Marathon: Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 5:15pm until 5:30pm
Toronto FC hangs on vs. NY Red Bulls to reach Eastern Conference finals
Altidore, Kljestan sent off as Toronto FC eliminates NY Red Bulls
2017 TCS New York City Marathon: Find Your Finish On Demand - See Finishers from 4:30pm until 4:50pm
More Sports
Top Stories
At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, officials say
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Manuela Schar wins New York City Marathon women's wheelchair race
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
PHOTOS: 2017 TCS New York City Marathon
Unprecedented security for NYC Marathon after truck attack
Show More
Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral for victims of bike path rampage
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Anthony Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Brentwood
More News
Top Video
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Hundreds turn out at wake for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Search on for man who fatally stabbed deacon inside halfway house
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York