2017 TCS New York City Marathon underway

Start of the men's race at the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK --
Runners from around the globe have begun the 47th running of the TCS New York City Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners are participating in the marathon, which began in 1970 with 55 people crossing the finish line.

Last year's race set a record for the world's biggest marathon with 51,394 finishers.

The world's best runners compete in the marathon along with thousands of every day runners and a handful of celebrities, including Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and former Giant Tiki Barber.

Many streets are closed for the marathon, which takes runners on a 26.2 mile cross through the five boroughs.
