EMBED >More News Videos Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Two takes us through Brooklyn.

EMBED >More News Videos Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Three - Manhattan Bridge to Canal Street

EMBED >More News Videos Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Four takes 20,000 runners through Lower Manhattan!

EMBED >More News Videos Mile Five of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half takes runners up the FDR Drive.

EMBED >More News Videos Get a look at the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile Six

EMBED >More News Videos Mile seven of the United Airlines NYC Half.

EMBED >More News Videos NYC Half: Mile 9: Adding Meaning to the Miles with Team for Kids!

EMBED >More News Videos Mile ten of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half.

EMBED >More News Videos Find out about the mile markers of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half, and why they mean so much to so many runners.

EMBED >More News Videos Visit the people and places of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half.

EMBED >More News Videos Get to know the neighborhoods of the 2018 NYC Half Marathon.

Get to know the neighborhoods of the 2018 United Airlines NYC Half, and some of the people who can't wait to run it on Sunday!