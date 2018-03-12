Team for Kids is composed of adults from around the world who are committed to running, and to improving the lives of children. These runners add meaning to their miles by raising funds for NYRR youth programs as they train for major endurance events.Where does the money go?All funds raised through Team for Kids benefit New York Road Runners youth programs, which represent a national and international effort to transform the lives of tens of thousands of children, many of whom have no access to the regular physical activity they need to live healthy, productive lives.The primary NYRR youth programs - Young Runners and Mighty Milers - are running-based programs that promote children's physical fitness, character development, personal achievement, and teamwork in communities in New York City and throughout the United States. Funds raised by Team for Kids members help provide:- Training for teachers, coaches, field managers, and coordinators, most of whom volunteer their time to NYRR youth programs.- Incentives for children to encourage them to attend events and practices, demonstrate sportsmanship, and strive for fitness and personal milestones.- Incentives for teachers to encourage them to run with students, and enable them to share their own achievements in physical fitness through NYRR youth programs.- Entry fees and transportation to races and related sporting events for the kids.- Necessary resources to establish programs in areas of greatest need.