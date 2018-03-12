SPORTS

2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Mile 9: Entering Central Park

NYC Half: Mile 9: Adding Meaning to the Miles with Team for Kids! (WABC)

NEW YORK --
NYRR Virtual Training
Every runner is unique. And all runners deserve training programs unique to them-ones that can help them achieve their running goals no matter where they are starting from. Throw away your generic training plans and try the dynamic, customizable NYRR Virtual Training that no matter where you are, will help you toe the starting line of your next half or marathon!

And, if you're located New York City, take your training to the next level by supplementing your online training program with NYRR Group Training, which offers coached workouts for all ability levels.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT NYRR TRAINING.
