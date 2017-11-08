Three UCLA men's basketball players are under arrest in China, just days before the season's opening game.The 3 players, including LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, were reportedly arrested on shoplifting charges, a source told ESPN.Sources say the players are being questioned about stealing from a Louis Vuitton Store next to the team's hotel.The Bruins men's basketball team is in China for friday's season-opener against Georgia Tech in Shanghai.While the players have been released from jail, they are being required to stay in their hotel in Hangzhou until the legal process is over, which ESPN reports could be days, weeks, or even months.Police arrived early Tuesday morning at the Hyatt Regency in Hangzhou, where both UCLA and Georgia Tech were staying ahead of their Friday matchup, and questioned three players from each team. Team representatives and interpreters were with the players during that time, according to a source.