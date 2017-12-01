A 'Field Trip' to the brand new NFL Experience Times Square

NEW YORK (WABC) --Imagine taking your love of the NFL to the next level. Want to feel what it's like to get sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul? Well the NFL and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group have brought the NFL Experience Times Square right into the heart of New York City.
The attraction, located on the corner of West 47th Street and 7th Avenue at 20 Times Square, spans 40,000 square feet and four floors, bringing fans the most interactive and extensive football experience in the world.
Blending state-of-the-art technology with hands-on activities, NFL Experience transports visitors directly into the game for an interactive exploration of football, from the practice field to the Super Bowl.
Fans can test their skills to see how they measure up to professional football players, learn game strategy from former head coach and ESPN NFL analyst Jon Gruden, and experience the adrenaline-pumping action of the NFL in an immersive 4D movie theater.
NFL Experience Times Square is Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's first experiential sports venture, blending the company's extensive knowledge as a world-renowned live production company and the excitement of the NFL into one venue.
We gave it all a try in this week's "Field Trip".
Tickets to NFL Experience Times Square begin at $39 and can be purchased on-site or online at NFLExperience.com.