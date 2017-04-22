AARON HERNANDEZ

Aaron Hernandez family planning funeral

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in a deadly late-night shooting

By PHILIP MARCELO and DAVE COLLINS
BRISTOL, Connecticut --
Aaron Hernandez's family is planning a private funeral for the former NFL star in his Connecticut hometown.

A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association said Saturday that the service is set for Monday at a funeral home in Bristol, where Hernandez was a standout football and basketball player in high school.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts early Wednesday. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hernandez's family in a statement released Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn and thanked people for offering condolences.
