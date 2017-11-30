SPORTS

The Eyewitness News Ski Report

NEW YORK --
Find out what's happening on the slopes!

ABC7NY has your ski conditions for the Tri-State area, the entire Northeast and across the U.S. Come here anytime for the latest snow totals. Plus, a live look at ski resorts around the country!

New York Ski Conditions


LIVE CAMS:
Holiday Valley
Holimont Ski Resort
HuntHollow Ski Club
Hunter Mountain
Ski Plattekill
Whiteface Lake Placid
Windham Mountain
Woods Valley




Vermont Ski Conditons

LIVE CAMS:
Killington
Mad River Glen
Mount Snow
Okemo
Pico Mountain
Smugglers' Notch
Stowe Mountain

Conditions and Cameras Around the U.S.
Connecticut
Woodbury Ski Area
Ski Sundown

Maine
Camden Snow Bowl
Sugarloaf
Sunday River

New Hampshire
Attitash
Cranmore Mountain Resort
Loon Mountain
Mount Sunapee
Mount Washington Resort
Wildcat Mountain

Massachusetts
Catamount
Jiminy Peak
Wachusett Mountain

Pennsylvania
Bear Creek
Blue Mountain
Camelback
Hidden Valley
Jack Frost Big Boulder
Liberty Mountain
Seven Springs
Shawnee Mountain
Whitetail

Maryland
Wisp Resort

More:
Aspen/Snowmass - Aspen
Heavenly Resort - Tahoe
Squaw Valley USA - Tahoe
Deer Valley Resort - Park City
Vail - Vail
Winter Park
Cataloochee
Les 3 Valles - France
Dolomiti Superski - Italy
Zermatt Matterhorn - Switzerland
SkiWelt - Austria
