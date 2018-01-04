SPORTS

abc7ny analysis: Big Blue has a 'Giant' decision

Left - Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold; Right - UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen (Left - AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Right - AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Mitch Fields
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Things are finally looking up for the New York Giants.

The only positive following a 3-13 2017 season is that Big Blue finds itself with the second pick in the NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the Giants got the news they needed when the top two quarterbacks made themselves available for the draft.

UCLA's Josh Rosen and USC's Sam Darnold both announced they are leaving school early, and the Giants could not be happier. One of these signal callers will be available when the Giants pick.

On paper, Rosen appears the more ready to step in and play right away. But the Giants do have the luxury of having Eli Manning under contract and could elect to have either one sit for a full or part of the season and learn from Manning.

The Giants must make the move here to grab their franchise quarterback of the future. The last time they had the second pick was back in 1981, and they selected a linebacker from North Carolina -- Lawrence Taylor -- and the rest is history.

So what if new Giants general manager Dave Gettleman does not believe in either Rosen or Darrnold? Or better yet, feels that Davis Webb is the future? That puts the Giants in position to trade out of the spot and get multiple picks to rebuild faster.

In any case, the Giants got good news when Rosen and Darnold both made themselves available for the draft. Now, the team just need to make the right decision on Draft Day
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflNew York Giantssports
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Can the slumping Yankees bounce back at David Price's expense?
Hurtado goal in 87th minute salvages Vancouver draw at New York FC
Gausman outpitched by Wheeler in Braves debut; Mets win 3-0
Braves hope to rebound from shutout loss to Mets
Nathan Eovaldi dominates Yankees as Red Sox stretch AL East lead
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News