Bozeman proposed to his girlfriend on the field and she said yes!
SHE SAID YES!!!— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 9, 2018
Congratulations, @bradboze75. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AlnpKNPPNZ
Alabama's 26-23 thriller over Georgia was the first national championship game to go to overtime since 2003.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped a second-half comeback with a 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith in Monday night's win to give the Tide a fifth national championship in nine years.
