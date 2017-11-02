WEDDING PROPOSAL

Astros' Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.

The Astros shortstop proposed to his girlfriend on live television moments after Houston earned its World Series title with a 5-1 victory in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

The proposal from her boyfriend of over a year completely surprised Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas USA.

"He had been so focused on the game," Rodriguez said. "All he ever talked about was winning the World Series, so I never really thought something like this would be on his mind, so when it all went down, I was just shocked."

She also had no idea Correa had been urged to put a ring on it by his mother, and he was plotting a proposal for several weeks. Even Correa's teammates were in on the scheme: Carlos Beltran, the Astros' 40-year-old slugger, helped the 23-year-old shortstop pick out the ring.

Correa said he gambled and waited for a dramatic finale to the Astros' first championship year.

"I knew we had championship potential, so I decided to hold out until the last game of the season," Correa said.

Rodriguez said yes, once she regained the ability to speak.

While Correa went to the clubhouse to spray champagne, Rodriguez gleefully flashed the huge ring to her fellow Astros wives and girlfriends, including Kate Upton.

She'll need a bit longer to get over the shock, however.

"Everyone knew besides me," Rodriguez said. "I'm really good at finding stuff out. Every time I had a surprise birthday party, I would always find out. So I was literally in just the complete dark about this. Everyone knew but me."

Correa and Rodriguez are living together in Houston with a beautiful puppy named Groot . Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, had five homers and 14 RBIs in an outstanding postseason, capped by eight hits in the World Series, including two homers.

But when he wasn't raking, Correa was getting ready to surprise Rodriguez.

"I saw a picture of the ring two days ago," Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said. "We were supposed to do it (after) Game 6, but then we didn't play our game. Came back today, won the World Series, the guy proposed to his girlfriend. It was unbelievable."

The TV proposal brought back memories of Boise State running back Ian Johnson's surprise on-camera proposal to his girlfriend , Broncos cheerleader Chrissy Popadics, after Boise State's stunning 43-42 victory over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2007.

Not for Rodriguez, though: She had never heard of it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosbaseballworld serieswedding proposalrelationships
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEDDING PROPOSAL
Man proposes to girlfriend in front of Pope Francis
Man proposes outside Eyewitness News studio
Couple gets offer of a lifetime from Garth Brooks
Man proposes in front of girlfriend's dying grandparents
More wedding proposal
SPORTS
The countdown begins until Opening Day 2018
Kristaps Porzingis gets Knicks going by 'just playing my game'
Joe Espada to replace Alex Cora as Astros bench coach
Schneider stops 37 shots, Devils beat Canucks 2-0
More Sports
Top Stories
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Dozens evacuated as water main break floods streets
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Show More
Mom plans to move after getting racist letter, death threat
Kidde recalls nearly 38 million fire extinguishers
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
Closing arguments in trial of officer charged in road rage shooting
More News
Top Video
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
Cuomo, Puerto Rico governor to discuss hurricane relief, tour Sandy sites
NJ gubernatorial candidates hit campaign trail before election
More Video