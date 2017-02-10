SPORTS

At least four Patriots players would skip White House victory visit

EMBED </>More News Videos

President Trump is expected to extend an invitation to the White House, but four Patriots say they won't be going. (Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo)

For Super Bowl-winning teams, the celebration doesn't traditionally stop after the parade. The president typically hosts the champions for a celebration at the White House, but this year the full team might not attend.

Though the invitation has not been extended officially, at least four New England Patriots said they would not come, though they did not all cite political reasons.

"It was obviously a spectacular game," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. He added that President Trump was looking forward to hosting the champions.


The president has a friendship with three key Patriots figures: owner Robert Kraft, star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick. The connection led to decreased enthusiasm for some Patriots fans while also earning them more fans, according to the Associated Press.

The four Patriots members who have so far said they would decline an invitation are tight end Martellus Bennett, defensive back Devin McCourty, defensive end Chris Long and linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

Martellus Bennett

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett speaks with reporters in the teams' locker room before a scheduled NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.


Following the Patriots' win, Bennett said he wouldn't go to the White House.

"It is what it is. People know how I feel about it," Bennett said.

Bennett has said that he doesn't support "the guy in the White House." In the wake of the election, Bennett wrote a letter of encouragement to his daughter that began, "Daddy how will this effect my future?"

Devin McCourty

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty (32) responds to a reporter's question during an NFL football team media availability, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.


McCourty said he didn't feel welcome by President Trump.

"Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House," McCourty told TIME. "With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others don't."

Chris Long

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long speaks with reporters in the team's locker room before an NFL football team practice, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016.


In response to an open letter asking him to skip the visit for political reasons, Long said he had always planned on doing so. His agent declined to comment further to ABC News.
Dont'a Hightower

New England Patriots middle linebacker Dont'a Hightower speaks with members of the media following an NFL football team practice, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.


Linebacker Dont'a Hightower's reason for not planning to go to the White House? "Been there, done that."


Hightower also did not visit President Obama when the Patriots won in 2015. He had already visited President Obama after winning a championship as a member of Alabama's Crimson Tide.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 51Super Bowlpoliticsthe white housedonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
Load Comments
SPORTS
Source: MSG fires security chief 2 days after Charles Oakley incident
What it's like when people start calling you the 'next Jeremy Lin'
Why we won't stop talking about Lin vs. Kobe and the Lakers
Jeremy Lin is still a symbol for whatever we want him to be
More Sports
Top Stories
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
2 injured, 1 seriously in Bronx house fire
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in Stamford dies at 51
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
NY area digging out after winter storm coats region with snow
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Rosie O'Donnell mirrors Steve Bannon in new Twitter pic
Show More
Amtrak train stuck for hours without heat, power
Ouch! Family writes brutal obituary for man
Doorman dies after falling through window while shoveling snow
Woman gives birth in McDonald's bathroom
Tractor-trailer flips on Van Wyck in Queens
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
States of emergency as NY area walloped by winter snow
1 dead in head-on crash involving bus, car on Route 17
More Video