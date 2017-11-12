Although bars generally do big business during football season, one spot in New Jersey decided to turn off the TVs on Sunday.The owners of Woody's Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale, New Jersey say they were approached by a customer who was a veteran. He asked them to turn off football for Veteran's Day weekend to honor those who served their country.Woody's owner Chris Maltese says it was an easy decision and the right thing to do.Twenty percent of the tavern's food sales will be donated to help veterans.