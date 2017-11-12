  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
SPORTS

New Jersey bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend, raises money for vets

Eyewitness News
FARMINGDALE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Although bars generally do big business during football season, one spot in New Jersey decided to turn off the TVs on Sunday.

The owners of Woody's Roadside Tavern in Farmingdale, New Jersey say they were approached by a customer who was a veteran. He asked them to turn off football for Veteran's Day weekend to honor those who served their country.

Woody's owner Chris Maltese says it was an easy decision and the right thing to do.

Twenty percent of the tavern's food sales will be donated to help veterans.

(Some information from the Associated Press)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnflbarveterans dayMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Wood's hat trick helps Devils' rally to beat Blackhawks, 7-5
Beathard leads 49ers past Giants 31-21 for 1st win of season
With Joakim Noah returning from suspension, Knicks waive Mindaugas Kuzminskas
Knicks back Frank Ntilikina as rookie brushes off LeBron James' draft criticism
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Man charged with manslaughter after cab driver hit with hockey stick
Gossip columnist Liz Smith dies at 94, AP reports
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into LI home
Fast-moving fire destroys row of stores in Manhattan
Memorial service marks 16th anniversary of Flight 587 crash
WATCH: West Point Glee Club stages airport flash mob performance
Show More
Volunteers get crash course in clowning around before Thanksgiving parade
VIDEO: Powerboat goes airborne, crashes during race
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Trump accepts US intelligence report that Russia meddled in election
Suspicious package at subway station turns out to be pressure cooker
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos