U.S. & WORLD

Panthers' Oher accused of assaulting Uber driver

Carolina Panthers tackle Michael Oher answers questions during a press conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016 in San Jose, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Nashville police.

The high-profile football player, whose life was the subject of the movie "The Blind Side," was cited for the alleged assault.

The Uber driver claims that on April 14 the two got into an argument during a ride to downtown Nashville. The driver said he put his hand up toward Oher's face and then Oher pushed him to the ground.

Oher has been ordered to appear for booking on May 8 on the misdemeanor assault citation.

Oher has been with the Panthers since 2015. He has been placed on concussion protocol since the end of September 2016. He missed the last 13 games of the 2016 season.

The Panthers told ABC affiliate WSOC that "we are aware an incident occurred involving Michael. We have no further comment at this time."
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Panthersassaultubernorth carolina newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
House approves President Trump's health care bill
Meet Darthvader Williamson (Yes, his real name)
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
Baseball without injured aces? Be careful what you wish for
New report: Aaron Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide
Noah Syndergaard gets 'positive' second opinion on torn lat
Rangers top Senators 4-1, tie series 2-2
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: German tourist beaten, sexually assaulted in Harlem
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Windswept washout Friday
New report: Aaron Hernandez cited Bible passage in suicide
Transgender woman found in Midtown dies
Man wanted in shooting of 12-year-old boy on playground
After celebration on Intrepid, Trump heads to Bedminister
House repeal of 'Obamacare' handed off to Senate
Show More
Police looking for serial-spray painter of homophobic slurs in Queens
Protesters gather during President Trump's visit to NYC
Video: Street vendor viciously beaten in attack at his stand
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Ex-NJ cop guilty in wrong-way DWI crash that killed 2
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump as he returned to NYC for first time since inauguration
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos